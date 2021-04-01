Apple iOS 14.5 Beta 6 released to developers



As well as making available the latest macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 6 to developers, Apple has also released its sixth round of iOS 14.5 Beta 6. In the latest release Apple has resolved the issue for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users. Check out the overview video below to learn more about the latest Apple iOS 14.5 Beta 6 release.

The iOS & iPadOS 14.5 SDK provides support to develop apps for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices running iOS & iPadOS 14.5 beta 6. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 12.5 beta 3, available from Beta Software Downloads. For the Apple iOS 14.5 Beta 6 Release Notes jump over to Apple’s official developer site by following the link below.

Source : Apple : Apple Beta

