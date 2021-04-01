Apple macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 6 released to developers

Apple has today released its sixth round of developer betas releasing Apple macOS Big Sur 11.3 to developers to test and try out. The latest build can be downloaded by developers who have signed up to the beta-testing scheme via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for hardware already using earlier beta builds. If you are not an Apple developer and but are interested in trying out the latest beta release you can expect Apple to make a public beta version available very soon.

The macOS 11.3 SDK provides support to develop apps for Macs running macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 6. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 12.5 beta 3, available from Beta Software Downloads. New additions in the latest macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 6 release.

For the Apple macOS Big Sur 11.3 Beta 6 Release Notes jump over to Apple’s official developer site by following the link below.

Source : Apple : Apple Beta

