Apple HomePod Mini vs Amazon Echo and Google Nest Audio (Video)

Apple recently launched their new HomePod Mini smart speaker, the device costs $99 and now we get to see it compared with the Amazon Echo and the Google Nest Audio.

All three devices retail for the same $99, lets find out how these three different smart speakers compare and which one is the best, the video below from MacRumors gives us a look at all three.

As we can see from the video, all three devices comes with similar features and specifications, although the Google and Amazon devices are considerably larger than Apple’s device.

All devices have similar sound quality, so it will really depend on personal preference on which device you go for.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

