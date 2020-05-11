Apple HomePod goes on sale in India

The Apple HomePod is now available to buy in India, Apple announced back in January that their smart speaker would be headed to India and it has now gone on sale.

The HomePod is available for ₹19,900, which is about $263 at the current exchange rate, slightly cheaper than the $299 price Apple charges in the US.

This purposefully designed speaker creates rich, nuanced sound that defies its size. HomePod combines custom Apple-engineered audio technology and advanced software to deliver precision sound that fills the room. And at less than 18 centimetres tall, HomePod fits anywhere in your home.

You can find out more information about the HomePod over at Apple’s website at the link below, the device is now available to buy.

