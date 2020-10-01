Apple has a fix for the Apple Watch watchOS 7 GPS issues

We recently heard that some Apple Watch users who has upgraded to the new watchOS 7 software were having issues with GPS data on their devices.

Apple has now released instructions on how you can possibly fix this issue on your device, although it will involve you wiping and restoring your Apple Watch and iPhone.

In order to fix the issues you will need to unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone and then back both your iPhone and your Apple Watch.

Once this is done you will then need to wipe both your iPhone and Apple Watch and restore both devices from your backups. Once this is done you can then pair your Apple Watch with you iPhone and the issue should be resolved.

You can find out full instructions on how to do this over at Apple’s website at the link below, hopefully this should resolve the issue for many users.

Source Apple, MacRumors

