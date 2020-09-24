Some watchOS 7 users have issues with GPS

Apple recently released their watchOS 7 software update for their range of smart watches and now it looks like some people are experiencing issues with the updates.

Some people have reported issues with the GPS data on their Apple Watch since updating to watchOS 7, one user reported issues over at MacRumors on their Apple Watch 4.

Later, I went for a walk. I used the Outdoor Walk activity on my Watch, but this time didn’t take my iPhone. When I returned, and attempted to upload the activity to Strava, I received a warning that no GPS/route data was present. I checked the Fitness and Health apps, and sure enough, there was no route on the map – only the starting point.

I spoke to someone at Apple Support and they suggested I turned off/back on a couple of related privacy settings. I have since tried another Outdoor Walk activity, without the phone present, and the problem persists – no GPS/route data.

There are multiple reports of GPS data problems with watchOS 7 over at MacRumors, hoepfully this is something that Apple will address in a software update.

Source MacRumors

