Apple Glasses coming in 2026 or 2027

Apple will be launching its first AR/VR device at WWDC in June, the Apple Reality Pro, there are also other AR and VR devices in development, one of which is the Apple Glasses, although it will be a couple of years before this launch.

Apple is working on a range of different VR and AR devices, the first is coming in June, there is another AR or VR headset which is expected in 2024, and then smaller devices like the Apple Glasses will be launching in a few years.

The news comes from a recent report from Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has revealed that we can expect these new Glasses either in 2026 or 2027, the new Glasses will apparently use Metalens technology, more information on this from Ming-Chi Kuo is below.

Apple’s metalens development has three long-term strategic goals: (1) reduce reliance on existing plastic lenses; (2) leverage metalens’ technological and cost advantages for product design and sales; and (3) facilitate the extensive use of metalens in Apple Glasses (not AR/MR headsets) whcih will go to mass production in 2026 or 2027 at the earliest.

Glasses-type head-mounted display devices are the killer application for metalens. If glasses-type head-mounted display devices achieve success, metalens shipments can experience explosive growth.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about all of these new AR and VR devices from Apple, the first one is coming at their Worldwide Developer Conference in June, the Apple Reality Pro.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo, MacRumors

Image Credit: Josh Calabrese





