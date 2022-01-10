Apple Fitness+ gets Collections and Time to Run

Apple has announced that it is adding some new features to Apple Fitness+ from today, called Collections and Time to Run.

Collections is a curated series of workouts and meditations and it includes things like 30-day challenge, Run Your First 5K and more.

Fitness+ will introduce Collections, a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library organized to help users reach their goals. Drawing from almost 2,000 studio-style workouts and guided meditations available in Fitness+, Collections will provide users with an entirely new way to get motivated as they begin their next workout or meditation. Collections will include a suggested plan to help users make intentional training choices over the next several days or weeks.

There is also the new Time to Run feature which is a new audio running feature that is designed to help you run and also improve your running and more.

Running is one of the most popular activities that can be done anytime, anywhere, with benefits like improved cardio fitness, a better mood, and stress relief. Time to Run on Fitness+ is a new audio running experience designed to help users become more consistent and better runners, with each episode focused on a popular running route in some of the most notable and iconic locations.

You can find out more details about these new features for Apple Fitness+ over at Apple at the link below, they will be available from today.

Source Apple

