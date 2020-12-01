Apple expands its (RED) partnership with more Product Red devices

Apple has announced that it is expanding its partnership with (RED) to help fight HIV/AIDS and also COVID 19.

The company revealed that its Product Red devices have raised more than $250 million over the last 14 years to fund HIV/AIDS programs.

Apple has said that it will give 100 percent of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response.

This year, communities around the world are grappling with HIV/AIDS as they also work to respond and protect against COVID-19, particularly for vulnerable populations. COVID-19 has created challenges in accessing care, diagnostics, and supplies, often disrupting crucial HIV/AIDS programs. To alleviate these challenges and ensure continuity in life-saving HIV/AIDS services, Apple’s contributions were redirected to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response at the onset of the pandemic earlier this year. Thanks in part to support from Apple and Apple customers, the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response has been able to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on the communities most affected by HIV/AIDS and provide critical support in health systems threatened by the COVID-19 outbreak.

You can find out more details about the latest Product RED devices over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals