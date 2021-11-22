Apple expands iPhone 12 and 12 Pro repair program in the UAE

Apple has expanded its iPhone 12 and 12 Pro repair program in the UAE due to possibly sound issues on the handsets.

Some owners of the devices have had problems with the sound on their iPhones and Apple is now offering repairs at Apple Stores and also at Authorized repairers. The issues appear to only affect the 12 and 12 Pro models, it does not affect the 12 Mini and 12 Pro Maz models.

Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service. Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are not part of this program.

You can find out more details about the iPhone 12 repair program for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple, 9 to 5 Mac

