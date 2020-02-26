Apple does not let bad buys use iPhones in movies (Video)

If you are wondering why you have never seen a bad guy using an iPhone in a movie, director Rian Johnson has revealed why, Apple does not let bad guys use iPhones in movies.

In a recent interview discussing his latest movie Knives Out, Rian Johnson revealed that Apple will let you use iPhones in movies, but bad guys are not allowed to use them on screen, this can be seen in the video below at around the 2 minutes and 5 seconds mark.

Apple obviously wants to control its image and the image of its devices in movies so it only lets the good guys use iPhones.

