Apple Digital ID in action (Video)

Apple recently launched its new Digital ID in the USA. The feature is now available in some states in the US and users can use it with their driver’s license and state ID.

The Apple Digital ID was introduced with the recent iOS 15.4 software update and it will work on devices running this software and above. It will also work on iPhones from the iPhone 8 or later.

Now we get to find out more details about the new Digital ID for the iPhone in a new video from Zollotech, lets’s find out more details about the software and how it works.

As we can see from the video the Digital ID only works in Arizona at the moment, although it will be headed to more states later on.

The states that we know it is coming to are Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, the territory of Puerto Rico, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, Utah, these are the ones that have been announced so far.

It will also work with the Apple Watch as well as the iPhone, although you will need an Apple Watch Series 4 or above for it to work.

Apple is also expected to expand this feature outside the USA as well in the future, exactly when this will happen is not known as yet.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

