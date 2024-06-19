Apple Developer Academy AI Training 2024

Apple has announced a significant enhancement to its Developer Academy curriculum by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) training for all students and alumni. This new core curriculum will be available starting this fall and aims to equip thousands of students and alumni across 18 Developer Academies in six countries with essential AI skills. The initiative underscores Apple’s commitment to empowering developers, designers, and entrepreneurs with innovative technologies to thrive in the growing iOS app economy and beyond.

Key Takeaways AI training integrated into Apple Developer Academy’s core curriculum.

Available to students and alumni across 18 academies in six countries.

Focus on building, training, and deploying machine learning models.

Courses include AI fundamentals, Core ML, and project-based assignments.

Access to new Apple technologies and APIs, including Xcode 16 and Swift 6.

Expanding Opportunities with AI Training

The new AI-focused curriculum is designed to provide students with foundational skills in artificial intelligence, complementing existing competencies in coding, professional skills, design, and marketing. By incorporating AI training, Apple aims to prepare students to contribute meaningfully to their local businesses and communities. The curriculum will cover the fundamentals of AI technologies and frameworks, including Core ML, which delivers fast performance on Apple devices. Students will learn to build, train, and deploy machine learning models through guided coursework and project-based assignments.

Comprehensive Learning Experience

The AI curriculum will be delivered through a combination of guided lessons and hands-on projects, supported by hundreds of mentors and a network of over 12,000 academy alumni worldwide. This approach ensures that students receive personalized guidance and practical experience, allowing them to apply their skills in real-world scenarios. The curriculum also emphasizes Apple’s values, encouraging students to design inclusively and make a positive impact on society.

New Technologies and Tools

With the introduction of new Apple technologies and APIs announced at WWDC24, students will have access to an array of tools that enhance their learning experience. Xcode 16, for instance, sets a new standard for developer productivity with features like Swift Assist, which serves as a companion for coding tasks and allows students to explore new frameworks and experiment with innovative ideas. Additionally, Swift 6 introduces capabilities aimed at enhancing code clarity and simplifying concurrent programming, further empowering students to build exceptional projects and apps.

Apple AI Training

The AI training curriculum will be available to all Apple Developer Academy students and alumni starting this fall. The program is offered at no additional cost to participants, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from this advanced training. The Apple Developer Academy operates in Brazil, Indonesia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and the United States, providing a global platform for aspiring developers to hone their skills and advance their careers.

Apple’s integration of AI training into its Developer Academy curriculum marks a significant step forward in preparing the next generation of developers, designers, and entrepreneurs. By equipping students with essential AI skills and access to the latest technologies, Apple is fostering innovation and empowering individuals to make a positive impact on their communities and the world. For those interested in exploring further, topics such as machine learning, app development, and inclusive design may also be of interest.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals