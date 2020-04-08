Apple Clips update brings iPad cursor support and more

Apple has released a software update for their Clips app, the update comes at the same time as the release of iOS 13.4.1.

The latest version of the Apple Clips app brings a range of new features, this includes cursor support on the iPad and more. You can see what is included in the update below.

What’s New • Use Clips on iPad with a mouse, trackpad, or Bluetooth keyboard for new ways to create videos (requires iPadOS 13.4)

• Use the Duplicate button to instantly create a copy of a clip with all its effects

• Tap the Split button to divide any clip in two

• Make stickers pop on and off the screen—just split any clip and apply stickers to either of the two new sections

• Give your video the look of an 80’s arcade game with updated 8-bit stickers and the new Game Over poster

• Celebrate spring with the floral Springtime poster

• Choose from 11 new Mickey and Minnie Mouse stickers, each with its own expressive animation

• Performance and stability improvements The latest version of the Clips app is now available to download, you can find out more details over at the app store at the link below Source Apple, 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals