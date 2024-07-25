New Apple CarPlay features included in iOS 18 BETA 4

Apple has released the latest iOS 18 developer beta 4 update, bringing a wealth of exciting new features and enhancements to Apple CarPlay. This update is designed to transform your driving experience by offering visual upgrades, functional improvements, and accessibility enhancements. HotshotTek has created a fantastic video going through the key highlights of this update and exploring how the new Apple CarPlay features can enhance your time behind the wheel.

New iOS 18 Beta 4 Apple CarPlay Features

Key Takeaways : New Wallpapers: Variety of new wallpapers, including solid black and white backgrounds, with smooth transitions between light and dark modes.

Google Maps Enhancements: Ability to report crashes and speed traps directly from CarPlay, with some bugs expected to be resolved in future updates.

Silent Mode Improvements: Comprehensive control over notifications, redesigned notification animations, and updated contact profiles for a distraction-free driving experience.

Weather and Siri Updates: Redesigned Weather app animations and new splash screen animations for Siri sports scores.

Podcast App Changes: New icons indicating downloaded podcasts for offline listening.

Accessibility Features: New color filtering options, bold text settings, sound recognition for important sounds, and enhanced voice control functionalities.

Apple Maps: Introduction of limited multi-touch gestures, including double-tap zoom functionality.

Miscellaneous Updates: Updated Siri suggestion icons, various bug fixes, and minor improvements for enhanced performance and stability.

One of the most notable changes in this update is the introduction of new wallpapers. Apple has provided a diverse collection of wallpapers that not only enhance the visual appeal of your CarPlay interface but also seamlessly transition between light and dark modes. Whether you prefer a vibrant and colorful display or a sleek and minimalist look, the new solid black and white backgrounds cater to every taste. The smooth transitions ensure that your visual experience remains uninterrupted, regardless of the time of day.

Enhanced Navigation and Reporting

iOS 18 beta 4 brings significant updates to Google Maps, empowering you to actively contribute to the community while navigating. You can now report crashes and speed traps directly from your CarPlay interface, promoting safer driving conditions for everyone on the road. While some bugs currently affect these new features, Apple is actively working on resolving them in future updates, ensuring a seamless and reliable reporting experience.

Distraction-Free Driving with Silent Mode

The updated Silent Mode offers a more comprehensive approach to managing notifications while driving. When you connect your device to CarPlay, you have the option to silence all your Apple devices, creating a distraction-free environment that allows you to focus solely on the road. The redesigned notification animations and updated contact profiles make it easier to manage incoming alerts without taking your eyes off the road for extended periods.

Staying Informed with Weather and Siri Updates

Checking the weather has never been more engaging, thanks to the redesigned animations in the Weather app. The visually appealing updates provide a more immersive way to stay informed about current conditions. Additionally, Siri has received updates to deliver sports scores with new splash screen animations, keeping you up to date with your favorite teams’ performance while you’re on the go.

Offline Podcast Listening Made Easy

For podcast enthusiasts, the iOS 18 beta 4 update introduces a convenient feature in the Podcast app. New icons now indicate which podcasts have been downloaded for offline listening, making it easy to identify available content without the need for an active internet connection. This enhancement ensures that you always have something entertaining to listen to during your commute, even in areas with limited connectivity.

Accessibility Enhancements for Inclusive Driving

Apple has placed a strong emphasis on accessibility in this update, ensuring that CarPlay is inclusive and user-friendly for all drivers. The introduction of new color filtering options improves visibility for users with color vision deficiencies, while bold text settings enhance readability. Sound recognition features have been expanded to detect important sounds like horns and sirens, providing an additional layer of safety. Moreover, voice control has been enhanced with new icons and functionalities, making it easier to interact with your device hands-free.

Color filtering options for improved visibility

Bold text settings for enhanced readability

Sound recognition for horns and sirens

Enhanced voice control with new icons and functionalities

Apple Maps: A Step Towards Intuitive Interaction

While Apple Maps has introduced limited multi-touch gestures, including a double-tap zoom functionality, it represents a significant step towards more intuitive map interactions within CarPlay. Although these gestures are currently limited, they pave the way for future updates that will provide a more seamless and user-friendly navigation experience.

Miscellaneous Updates for Enhanced Performance

In addition to the major features, iOS 18 beta 4 includes several miscellaneous updates aimed at improving overall performance and user experience. Siri suggestions now feature updated icons, making them more visually appealing and intuitive. Various bug fixes and minor improvements have been implemented to ensure a stable and smooth CarPlay experience.

The iOS 18 developer beta 4 update for Apple CarPlay is a testament to Apple’s commitment to transforming the way we interact with our vehicles. By offering a range of visual enhancements, functional improvements, and accessibility features, this update aims to create a more intuitive, user-friendly, and inclusive driving experience. As Apple continues to refine and expand the capabilities of CarPlay, we can expect even more exciting developments in the future, transforming the way we navigate, communicate, and enjoy our time on the road.

Video Credit: HotshotTek



