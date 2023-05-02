Apple Card Savings account got almost $1 billion in first 4 days

Apple launched its new Card Savings Account in the USA last month and it looks like the launch has been popular, according to a recent report, almost $1 billion has been deposited in the account in the first four days.

The news comes in a report from Forbes who has revealed that $400 million was deposited in the new Apple savings account in just the first day and that $99-0 million was deposited in the first four days since launch.

The Apple Card Savings account offers customers an interest rate of 4.15% annually, this is higher than what many banks are offering and it is also very easy to open an account with Apple, as everything is done through the iPhone.

Once a Savings account is set up, all future Daily Cash earned by the user will be automatically deposited into the account. The Daily Cash destination can also be changed at any time, and there’s no limit on how much Daily Cash users can earn. To build on their savings even further, users can deposit additional funds into their Savings account through a linked bank account, or from their Apple Cash balance.

The new Apple savings account is only available in the USA at the moment, Apple is expected to expand it to more countries in the future, although we do not have any details on exactly when this will happen.

Source Forbes





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals