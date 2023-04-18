Apple Card Savings account launched in the USA

Apple has announced the launch of its new Apple Card Savings account, the account is launching in the USA in partnership with Goldman Sachs and it will off an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of 4.15 percent.

You will be able to deposit as much as you like in the account as there is no minimum balance and no minimum payment amount, the acount is set up using the Apple Card in the Apple Wallet app.

“Savings helps our users get even more value out of their favorite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while providing them with an easy way to save money every day,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives, and building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly — all from one place.”

Once a Savings account is set up, all future Daily Cash earned by the user will be automatically deposited into the account. The Daily Cash destination can also be changed at any time, and there’s no limit on how much Daily Cash users can earn. To build on their savings even further, users can deposit additional funds into their Savings account through a linked bank account, or from their Apple Cash balance.

You can find out more details about the new Apple Card Savings account over at Apple at the link below, it is now available in the USA. as yet there are no details on when the account will be available in other countries.

