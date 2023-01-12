Customize your business across all Apple apps using the free Business Connect tool

Apple has today announced the release of a free tool specifically created to enable businesses of all sizes to customize the way their information appears across all Apple applications. The new Apple Business Connect to is now available to use enabling businesses to claim their location place cards and customize the way key company information appears across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other apps to Apple users.

Business owners can use their existing Apple ID or create a new Apple ID to register for Business Connect at the Apple self-service website from any desktop or laptop computer. Once a business has logged in and Apple has verified their business, they can claim their location(s) and begin updating and personalizing their place card, all for free, says Apple.

Apple Business Connect tool

“We created Business Connect to provide Apple users around the world with the most accurate information for places to eat, shop, travel, and more,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “Apple Business Connect gives every business owner the tools they need to connect with customers more directly, and take more control over the way billions of people see and engage with their products and services every day.”

“With Business Connect, businesses around the world can now directly manage their information in the interactive Apple Maps place card, including adding and updating photos and logos; inviting customers to take actions like ordering food or making a reservation directly from Maps; and presenting customers with special promotions.”

“Showcases, a new feature in the place card, helps businesses present customers with offers and incentives, like seasonal menu items, product discounts, and more. Businesses can easily update the Showcase section of their place card through Business Connect. Showcases are available to businesses in the US beginning today, and will be available to businesses globally in coming months. “

Source : ANR





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals