Apple AR Glasses development apparently paused

Apple is working on a number of AR devices, one of them is the Apple AR Glasses which are said to be similar to the Google Glass smart glasses.

The company is also working on a new Apple AR Headset which is said to be a mixed-reality device that will launch this year.

The Apple AR Glasses was expected to launch sometime after the new AR Headset, but Apple has now apparently paused the development of this device due to technical issues.

The company has originally planned to launch these new AR Glasses this year, but then the launch was apparently delayed until 2025, the project has now apparently be paused and there is no details on when the device will eventually launch.

Apple Inc. is still planning to unveil its first mixed-reality headset this year, but an even more important follow-up product — lightweight augmented-reality glasses — has been postponed due to technical challenges.

The company had originally hoped to release the AR glasses after the debut of its mixed-reality headset, which combines both AR and virtual reality, but that part of the plan is now on hold. Instead, Apple will follow up with a lower-cost version of the mixed-reality headset as soon as 2024 or early 2025, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple is planing to launch these new AR devices, we will let you know. At least we know that one device is expected before the end of 2023.

