Apple announces its best apps of 2020

Apple has announced its best apps of 2020 and the best iPhone app goes to Wakeout by developer Andres Canella.

The best iPad app of 2020 goes to Zoom and the Mac app of the year is Fantastical which was developed by Flexbits.

Apple also gave the Apple TV app of the year to the new Disney+ and the Apple Watch app is Endel, there will also best games of 2020 which includes Genshin Impact for the iPhone and Legends of Runeterra for the iPad.

Apple today presented its App Store Best of 2020 winners, recognising 15 apps and games that proved to be essential for making life easier, healthier, and more connected this year. Notable for their high quality, creative design, usability, and innovative technology, these apps and games are equally celebrated for their positive cultural impact, helpfulness, and importance.

“This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year,” said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow. “Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are 15 outstanding examples of that innovation. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children’s education on track, to helping fight hunger, their impact was meaningful to so many of us.”

You can find out more details about all of Apple’s best apps and games of 2020 over at their website at the link below.

Source Apple

