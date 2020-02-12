Apple announces its best apps of 2020

Apple has announced its best apps of 2020 and the best iPhone app goes to Wakeout by developer Andres Canella.
The best iPad app of 2020 goes to Zoom and the Mac app of the year is Fantastical which was developed by Flexbits.
Apple also gave the Apple TV app of the year to the new Disney+ and the Apple Watch app is Endel, there will also best games of 2020 which includes Genshin Impact for the iPhone and Legends of Runeterra for the iPad.
You can find out more details about all of Apple’s best apps and games of 2020 over at their website at the link below.
Source Apple
