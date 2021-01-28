Apple announces fiscal first quarter financial results of 2021

Apple has announced its fiscal first quarter results of 2021, the company announced record revenue of $111.4 billion for the quarter, this has increased 21 percent on the previous year.
They also announced quarterly earnings of $1.68 per diluted share, this has increased 35 percent over the previous year.
You can see Apple’s full financial results for their first fiscal quarter of 2021 over at their website at the link below.
