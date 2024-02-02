Apple announces first quarter results of 2024

Apple has announced its first quarter results for 2024, the results cover the fiscal first quarter until the 30th of December 2023, and the company has a total quarterly revenue of $119.6 billion which is up 2 percent over the same period in the previous year.

Apple has announced quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.18 which is up 16 percent on the same time last year, it has announced a cash dividend of $0.24 per share which will be paid on the 15th of February.

“Today Apple is reporting revenue growth for the December quarter fueled by iPhone sales, and an all-time revenue record in Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We are pleased to announce that our installed base of active devices has now surpassed 2.2 billion, reaching an all-time high across all products and geographic segments. And as customers begin to experience the incredible Apple Vision Pro tomorrow, we are committed as ever to the pursuit of groundbreaking innovation — in line with our values and on behalf of our customers.”

“Our December quarter top-line performance combined with margin expansion drove an all-time record EPS of $2.18, up 16 percent from last year,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “During the quarter, we generated nearly $40 billion of operating cash flow, and returned almost $27 billion to our shareholders. We are confident in our future, and continue to make significant investments across our business to support our long-term growth plans.”

