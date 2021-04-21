Apple announces Apple Card Family

Apple has announced a new feature for its Apple Card, Apple Card Family which is designed to share your Apple Card with your family members and also build credit.

You can add up to five family members to your Apple card account, they must be family members at at least 13 years of age.

“We designed Apple Card Family because we saw an opportunity to reinvent how spouses, partners, and the people you trust most share credit cards and build credit together. There’s been a lack of transparency and consumer understanding in the way credit scores are calculated when there are two users of the same credit card, since the primary account holder receives the benefit of building a strong credit history while the other does not,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay. “Apple Card Family lets people build their credit history together equally.”

Apple Card is the first credit card designed for iPhone and to help people lead a healthier financial life. Built into the Apple Wallet app on iPhone, Apple Card has transformed the entire credit card experience by simplifying the application process, eliminating all fees,1 encouraging users to pay less interest, and providing a new level of privacy and security.

Source Apple

