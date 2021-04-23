Apple AirTags get unboxed (Video)

The new Apple AirTags were launched at Apple’s press event earlier this week and now we get to find out more about the devices.

The video below from Marques Brownlee give us a look at the new AirTags and its range of features, lets find out more details about it.

As we can see from the videos the new AirTags work pretty much like the majority of the tags available, although it does come with support for Apple’s FindMy app which could set it apart from other devices.

The new AirTag will be available next Friday the 20th of April, a single one will retail for $29 and a pack of four will be available for $99 for a pack of four.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

