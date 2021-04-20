Apple AirTags expected at today’s Spring Loaded Apple Event

We have been hearing rumors about the Apple AirTags for some time and now it looks like Apple are going to be announcing the devices at today’s Spring Loaded press event.

Apple recently updated its Find My app to support third party tracking devices, it will also support the new AirTags.

The AirTags will work in a similar way to other tracking devices like Tile, you can attach them to things like your keys and then use the Find My app top locate them when you have lost them.

A number of accessories for the new AirTags have started to appear online ahead of today’s press event, so it look like Apple’s new tracking devices will finally launch today.

It will be interesting to see what they look like and what features they come with, we will have full details later today.

Source MacRumors

