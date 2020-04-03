Apple AirTags discovered in Apple support video

We have been hearing rumors about the Apple AirTags for some time, Apple has yet to make them official and now it looks like they have accidentally confirmed their existence.

References to the new AirTags were discovered in an Apple support video that was uploaded to their YouTube channel yesterday, this can be seen in the photo below.

As we can see from the photo the reference to the AirTags was found in the Find My iPhone app, it comes with an offline finding mode which will allow you to find them when not connected to WiFi or cellular.

So it looks like the AirTag will work in a similar way to the Tile tracking devices, they can be used to track a number of items like your keys, wallet, luggage and more.

Apple was expected to launch them last month, but therir press event did not go ahead, so we suspect we ay seen them become official some time soon.

Source Appleosophy, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals