Apple AirTag sent to North Korea again (Video)

Some of our readers will remember when Jono from MegaLag sent his Apple AirTag to North Korea, he also sent some AirTags to Elon Musk and Tim Cook at the same time.

Previously Jono sent two AirTags to North Korea, neither of them arrived, they were both sent via DHL, so he decided to send a third AirTag to North Korea to see what would happen.

As we can see from the video the previous two AirTags were not delivered to North Korea, as DHL North Korea said that they were not accepting parcels due to Covid-19. So one part of DHL is saying that parcels can be sent to North Korea and another part is saying that they cannot be sent.

Now the third parcel with the Apple AirTag has been sent to North Korea and as we can see from the video, a similar thing happened with the parcel. This one was sent to South Korea and then returned back to Germany, the company has not provided details on where the parcel has been.

It would appear that three times in a row DHL has managed to lose the parcels even though they can still be tracked thanks to the Apple AirTags. We are looking forward to finding out what happens with the latest parcel to see if it turns up.

Source & Image Credit: MegaLag

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals