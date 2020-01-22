Native Union AirPods Pro cases from $20

Mobile phone and tablet accessory manufacturer and design company Native Union have this week announced that their new Native Union AirPods Pro cases specifically designed for the flagship range of Apple AirPods is now available to purchase into different variations offering both leather and textured silicone.

The Native Union Curve textured silicone Apple AirPods case is now available to purchase price from $20 while the leather version will be available next month during February 2020 priced from $50.

“Featuring two designs carefully crafted from genuine leather and textured silicone, the new cases ensure hassle free access to AirPods Pro, charging port and controls. Both designs are compatible with wireless chargers and provide a seamless fit, adding unmistakable style to your everyday carry without compromising function. “

Native Union Curve AirPods Pro case $19.99 /€19.99 /£16.99

– The textured silicone AirPods Pro case

– A case for your AirPods Pro that elevates the original simple design, functions and ease of use, with a unique grip and personalized style.

– Available in Black, Navy and Rose

– Compatible with AirPods Pro

Native Union Leather AirPods Pro case $49.95 /€49.95 /£44.95

– The fully wrapped leather AirPods Pro case

– A premium case carefully crafted with quality and design that will last. Enjoy access to everyday functions while the genuine Italian leather matures and becomes even better over time.

– Available in Black and Tan

– Compatible with AirPods Pro

– Available from February 11th 2020

Source : Native Union

