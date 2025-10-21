Apple AirPods Pro 3: The Best Earbuds You Can Buy?

The AirPods Pro 3 have introduced a range of updates, including improved sound quality, enhanced active noise cancellation (ANC), and innovative features like heart rate tracking and live translation. These upgrades aim to elevate the user experience, but the question remains: are they worth the investment, especially when compared to the AirPods Pro 2? After a month of use, here’s an in-depth evaluation of their performance to help you determine if they meet your expectations. The video below from Andrew Ethan Zeng gives us more details on how the new AirPods Pro 3 perform.

Design and Comfort

The AirPods Pro 3 feature a redesigned structure with foam ear tips that aim to provide a deeper, more secure fit. This adjustment is particularly important for optimizing both noise cancellation and audio performance. While the foam tips enhance the seal and improve sound isolation, comfort remains subjective. Some users may appreciate the snug fit, while others might find the foam tips less comfortable compared to the silicone tips used in the AirPods Pro 2.

The fit is not just about comfort—it directly impacts performance. A proper in-ear seal is essential for achieving effective noise cancellation and maintaining audio clarity. If the foam tips don’t suit your ears, you may struggle to fully experience the earbuds’ capabilities, which could diminish their overall value.

Sound Quality

Apple has made noticeable improvements in sound quality with the AirPods Pro 3. The audio profile is more refined, offering tighter bass, clearer mids, and enhanced spatial audio. This makes them an excellent choice for casual listening, whether you’re enjoying music, watching movies, or taking calls. The immersive soundstage is particularly effective for users who value a balanced audio experience.

While the AirPods Pro 3 don’t cater specifically to audiophiles seeking high-resolution audio, they deliver a level of sound quality that is more than sufficient for most users. If you’re upgrading from the AirPods Pro 2, the difference in sound quality is subtle but noticeable, particularly in the improved bass response and overall clarity.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

The active noise cancellation on the AirPods Pro 3 has been significantly enhanced. With upgraded microphones and the new foam ear tips, these earbuds excel at reducing external noise in various environments, such as airplanes, busy streets, or crowded public spaces. The improved ANC ensures a more immersive listening experience, allowing you to focus on your audio without distractions.

However, the effectiveness of ANC is closely tied to achieving a proper fit. Without a secure seal, the noise-canceling performance may be compromised, reducing its ability to isolate you from your surroundings. For users who prioritize ANC, making sure the right fit is crucial to unlocking the full potential of this feature.

Heart Rate Tracking

One of the standout features of the AirPods Pro 3 is the inclusion of heart rate tracking. This feature is particularly appealing to fitness enthusiasts, as it allows for real-time monitoring during activities like walking, strength training, or light cardio. The sensors are generally accurate for low-intensity exercises, providing valuable insights into your health and fitness levels.

However, during high-motion activities such as running, the accuracy of the heart rate readings can decrease due to movement interfering with the sensors. While this feature is a welcome addition, it is not a substitute for dedicated fitness trackers, especially for those engaged in rigorous or high-intensity workouts.

Live Translation

The live translation feature offers real-time translations for supported languages, making it a useful tool for travelers or those engaging in multilingual conversations. While it provides convenience, its utility is somewhat limited by the relatively small number of supported languages. For instance, the absence of Japanese support may be a drawback for some users.

Although the feature is functional, it doesn’t significantly outperform existing translation apps available on smartphones. As a result, it serves more as a supplementary tool rather than a primary reason to purchase the AirPods Pro 3.

Battery Life

Battery performance on the AirPods Pro 3 is reliable but not new. They offer up to 8 hours of listening time per charge, though heavy use—such as extended ANC or spatial audio—typically reduces this to around 5–7 hours. The charging case provides an additional 24 hours of battery life, which is slightly less than the 30 hours offered by the AirPods Pro 2.

For most users, this reduction in battery life is unlikely to be a major issue, but it’s worth considering if extended battery performance is a priority. The overall battery life remains sufficient for daily use, whether you’re commuting, working, or traveling.

Durability and Portability

The AirPods Pro 3 maintain the compact and lightweight design that has become synonymous with Apple’s earbuds. After a month of regular use, they show minimal signs of wear, demonstrating solid durability. Their portability and robust build make them a practical choice for a variety of activities, including commuting, traveling, and working out.

The earbuds are also resistant to sweat and water, adding to their versatility for users who engage in fitness activities or spend time in unpredictable weather conditions. This durability ensures that the AirPods Pro 3 can withstand the demands of daily use without compromising performance.

Comparison to AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max

When compared to the AirPods Pro 2, the AirPods Pro 3 offer incremental improvements rather than a innovative upgrade. Features like heart rate tracking and enhanced ANC may appeal to some users, but they might not justify the higher price if you’re already satisfied with the Pro 2. For those who value these new features, however, the AirPods Pro 3 provide a more refined experience.

In contrast, the AirPods Pro 3 are a more portable and versatile option than the AirPods Max. While the AirPods Max deliver superior sound quality and a more immersive listening experience, their bulky design makes them less convenient for everyday use. The AirPods Pro 3 strike a balance between performance and portability, making them a better choice for users seeking a compact, all-in-one solution.

Final Thoughts

The AirPods Pro 3 stand out as a strong contender in the premium earbuds market, offering top-tier sound quality, advanced ANC, and innovative features like heart rate tracking and live translation. However, their value depends largely on your specific needs and priorities.

For first-time buyers or those seeking the latest in wireless audio technology, the AirPods Pro 3 are an excellent choice—provided you achieve the proper fit to unlock their full potential. If you’re upgrading from the AirPods Pro 2, the improvements may feel incremental unless features like heart rate tracking or live translation are essential to you. Ultimately, the AirPods Pro 3 deliver a polished and versatile experience, making them a worthwhile investment for many users.

