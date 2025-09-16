Are the AirPods Pro 3 Worth the Upgrade?



The AirPods Pro 3 mark a notable step forward in wireless earbud technology, offering significant enhancements in sound quality, noise cancellation, and overall comfort. Designed with iPhone users in mind, these earbuds aim to provide a premium listening experience for a variety of everyday scenarios. While they excel in many areas, they may not fully satisfy the preferences of over-ear headphone enthusiasts or those looking for earbuds tailored specifically for intense workouts. Marques Brownlee’s in-depth exploration of what the AirPods Pro 3 bring to the table can be seen in the video below.

Key Features at a Glance

Enhanced sound quality with deeper bass and clearer tones

with deeper bass and clearer tones Improved fit with five ear tip sizes, including a new double extra small option

with five ear tip sizes, including a new double extra small option Twice as effective Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) compared to the previous generation

compared to the previous generation IP57 dust and water resistance for added durability

for added durability Extended battery life offering up to 8 hours of playback

offering up to 8 hours of playback Innovative features like heart rate monitoring and live translation

Enhanced Sound Quality

The AirPods Pro 3 deliver a refined and immersive audio experience that sets them apart from their predecessors. With deeper bass, clearer mids, and crisp highs, the sound profile is well-balanced and free from noticeable distortion. Apple has also reengineered the ear tips and improved airflow, resulting in a more expansive soundstage. Whether you’re streaming your favorite playlist, catching up on podcasts, or watching movies, the audio quality is consistently engaging and precise. These improvements make the AirPods Pro 3 a strong contender for users seeking high-quality earbuds for daily use.

Fit and Comfort

Apple has made comfort and fit a priority with the AirPods Pro 3. The inclusion of five ear tip sizes, including a new double extra small option, ensures a more personalized fit for a wider range of users. The foam elements in the ear tips create a secure seal, enhancing stability and reducing the likelihood of the earbuds falling out during movement. This design not only improves comfort but also optimizes sound isolation, making the earbuds suitable for both casual and active use. Whether you’re commuting, working out, or simply relaxing, the AirPods Pro 3 are designed to stay in place without causing discomfort.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

The Active Noise Cancellation in the AirPods Pro 3 is a standout feature, offering performance that is twice as effective as the previous generation. This improvement is particularly noticeable in environments with consistent background noise, such as public transportation or busy cafés. The ANC dynamically adjusts to your surroundings, making sure a quiet and focused listening experience. For situations where you need to remain aware of your environment, the transparency mode allows external sounds to pass through naturally. This seamless transition between isolation and awareness enhances the earbuds’ versatility, making them suitable for a variety of settings.

Durability

With an upgraded IP57 dust and water resistance rating, the AirPods Pro 3 are built to withstand the challenges of daily life. Whether you’re caught in the rain, sweating during a workout, or dealing with accidental spills, these earbuds are designed to endure. The charging case shares the same IP57 rating, providing additional protection and peace of mind. This durability makes the AirPods Pro 3 a reliable choice for users who need earbuds that can keep up with their active lifestyles.

Battery Life

The AirPods Pro 3 offer extended battery life, making them more practical for long listening sessions. With Active Noise Cancellation enabled, you can enjoy up to 8 hours of playback, while transparency mode extends this to 10 hours. When combined with the charging case, the total battery life ensures you can go through your day without frequent interruptions for recharging. This improvement in battery performance adds to the overall convenience of the earbuds, particularly for users who are frequently on the go.

Redesigned Charging Case and Connectivity

The charging case for the AirPods Pro 3 has been subtly redesigned to enhance functionality while maintaining its compact and portable form. It now includes an Ultra Wideband chip, which enables precision finding through the Find My app, making it easier to locate if misplaced. However, Apple has opted not to include a charging cable, assuming that most users already own compatible chargers. The case supports both wireless and MagSafe charging, offering flexibility for different charging preferences. These updates reflect Apple’s focus on convenience and integration within its ecosystem.

Additional Features

The AirPods Pro 3 introduce several innovative features that enhance their appeal, particularly for users invested in the Apple ecosystem:

Heart Rate Monitoring: Integrated with the Apple Fitness app, this feature provides valuable insights into your health and activity levels, making the earbuds a useful tool for fitness enthusiasts.

Integrated with the Apple Fitness app, this feature provides valuable insights into your health and activity levels, making the earbuds a useful tool for fitness enthusiasts. Live Translation: This feature assists communication across languages, though it requires offline language downloads for optimal performance. It is particularly useful for travelers and professionals working in multilingual environments.

These additions expand the functionality of the AirPods Pro 3, making them more than just a pair of earbuds.

Comparison to Competitors

When compared to competitors like the Bose QC Ultra 2, Sony WF-1000XM5, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the AirPods Pro 3 hold their own in several key areas:

Superior ANC performance: The dynamic noise cancellation sets a new standard for wireless earbuds.

The dynamic noise cancellation sets a new standard for wireless earbuds. Improved fit and comfort: The variety of ear tip sizes ensures a secure and personalized fit.

The variety of ear tip sizes ensures a secure and personalized fit. Seamless Apple ecosystem integration: Features like precision finding and compatibility with Apple devices enhance the user experience.

However, the lack of lossless audio support outside of the Vision Pro may disappoint audiophiles seeking the highest level of sound fidelity. This limitation is worth considering for users who prioritize audio quality above all else.

Who Should Consider the AirPods Pro 3?

The AirPods Pro 3 are an excellent choice for iPhone users looking for high-quality earbuds that excel in sound performance, noise cancellation, and durability. They are versatile enough for commuting, working, and relaxing, making them a reliable option for everyday use. However, users who prefer over-ear headphones or require earbuds specifically designed for intense workouts may find other options more suitable. Additionally, those outside the Apple ecosystem may not fully benefit from the seamless integration these earbuds offer.

