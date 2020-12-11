Apple AirPods Max get unboxed (Video)

The new Apple AirPods Max were made official this week and now we get to have a look at them in a new unboxing video from Marques Brownlee.

The video below gives us a look at the design and some of the features on the new Apple AirPods Max, these are Apple’s most expensive AirPods to date with a price of $549.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new AirPods Max look impressive from the video, whether or not they are worth the $549 price tag remains to be seen.

They will be available from next week on the 15th of December and they can now be pre-ordered direct from Apple’s website.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals