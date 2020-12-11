Geeky Gadgets

Apple AirPods Max get unboxed (Video)

Apple AirPods Max

The new Apple AirPods Max were made official this week and now we get to have a look at them in a new unboxing video from  Marques Brownlee.

The video below gives us a look at the design and some of the features on the new Apple AirPods Max, these are Apple’s most expensive AirPods to date with a price of $549.

The new AirPods Max look impressive from the video, whether or not they are worth the $549 price tag remains to be seen.

They will be available from next week on the 15th of December and they can now be pre-ordered direct from Apple’s website.

