Apple AirPods Max get unboxed (Video)

The new Apple AirPods Max were made official this week and now we get to have a look at them in a new unboxing video from Marques Brownlee.
The video below gives us a look at the design and some of the features on the new Apple AirPods Max, these are Apple’s most expensive AirPods to date with a price of $549.
The new AirPods Max look impressive from the video, whether or not they are worth the $549 price tag remains to be seen.
They will be available from next week on the 15th of December and they can now be pre-ordered direct from Apple’s website.
Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.