Apple AirPods case may have built in display in the future

Apple has registered a patent for a new type of Apple AirPods case that will come with a built-in display and also controls, the patent was recently filed,s with the US Patent & Trademark Office.

The device can be seen in the diagram below from Patently Apple, we presume that the device would work in a similar way to Apple’s iPods, users will apparently be able to use Apple’s Siri to load apps on the display.

While today’s AirPods cases simply carry a user’s AirPods, Apple thinks that there a further need for a headphone case to convey information to a user, through haptics and/or a display on the face of the case. Such methods and interfaces optionally complement conventional methods for controlling wireless headphones.

More interestingly, in some embodiments, the headphone case has a touch-sensitive display. In some embodiments, the headphone case has a graphical user interface (GUI), one or more processors, memory, and one or more modules, programs or sets of instructions stored in the memory for performing multiple functions.

This certainly sounds very interesting and we wonder if this is a product that Apple is planning to release over the next few years, as soon as we get some more details on this new Apple AirPods case with a built-in display, we will let you know.

Source Patently Apple





