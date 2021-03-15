Apple AirPods 3 mass production may not start until later in the year

We were expecting to see the new Apple AirPods 3 some time this month, although it may turn out that they will not launch until later in the year.
The news comes in a report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has revealed that production of the new AirPods 3 may not start until the third quarter, this would mean that they would not ship until later in the year.
If AirPods 2 will go to end-of-life after AirPods 3’s mass production, we estimate AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, and AirPods Max will account for about 40%, 28%, 31%, and 1% of total shipments, respectively, in 2021. If AirPods 2 will continue production after mass production of AirPods 3, we estimate AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, and AirPods Max will account for about 32%, 28%, 39%, and 1% of total shipments in 2021, respectively.
I guess we will have to wait until Apple’s press event to find out if their do intend to launch some new AirPods 3 later this month.
Source MacRumros
