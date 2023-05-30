Aple to shut down ‘My Photo Stream’ on July 26th

Apple has announced that it will shut down My Photo Stream on the 26th of July 2023, this was a service that was available before iCloud Photos and you will need to swap over to iCloud Photos before that date.

Apple has provided full instructions over at it website at the link below, on how you can transfer over to iCloud Photos from the My Photo Stream feature on your device.

As part of this transition, new photo uploads to My Photo Stream from your devices will stop one month before, on June 26, 2023. Any photos uploaded to the service before that date will remain in iCloud for 30 days from the date of upload and will be available to any of your devices where My Photo Stream is currently enabled. By July 26, 2023, there will be no photos remaining in iCloud, and the service will be shut down.

The photos in My Photo Stream are already stored on at least one of your devices, so as long as you have the device with your originals, you won’t lose any photos as part of this process. If a photo you want isn’t already in your library on a particular iPhone, iPad, or Mac, make sure that you save it to your library on that device.

You can find out more details about the My Photo Stream being shut down by Apple over at Apple’s website at the link below, this will come into force on the 26th of July.

