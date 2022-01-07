AOC mini LED monitor with system latency tools and more

AOC has launched a new mini LED monitor to their AGON range in the form of the AGON PRO AG274QGM sporting a 68.6 cm (27″) AG274QGM IPS panel offering users a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Together with a 300 Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE support and NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer providing gamers with accurate figures on their systems latency and more. “Gamers can now enter competitive matches knowing their latency is as low as it can be and their fast reflexes are not hindered by their equipment” explains AOC.

NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer

“This module detects clicks coming from a gaming mouse and measures the time to the resulting pixels to change (e.g. a muzzle flash of a gun) on the display. For more flexibility in everyday use, the AG274QGM comes with four USB 3.2 ports, giving users direct connectivity for their peripherals such as a keyboard or mouse. The green marked USB port among its connections is designated for the integration with the NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer.”

AOC mini LED monitor

“The AG274QGM’s wide-gamut IPS panel ensures wide viewing angles and great colour accuracy, backed with a patented colour calibration by NVIDIA. The miniLED backlight of the monitor consists of 576 dimmable zones, enabling the monitor to achieve the VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification for eye-catching bright visuals and deep blacks, resulting in a truly immersive visual experience. Combined with the high refresh rate of 300 Hz, this makes the AG274QGM the fastest miniLED monitor on the market to date. Furthermore, this model comes with the NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE technology, to enable users the benefits of a variable refresh rate to eliminate stuttering and tearing. What is more, it reduces input lag even when high-fidelity features such as lifelike HDR is enabled. The built-in G-SYNC module offers variable overdrive, where the pixel responsiveness is optimised for changes in the refresh rate. The AG274QGM lets gamers enjoy a truly ghosting-free experience at less-than-ideal framerates.”

“Complementing this impressive monitor, AGON by AOC announces that the gaming mouse AOC GAMING GM510 now supports NVIDIA Reflex, too, which can be used together with the AG274QGM to give players accurate figures on their system latency. Gamers can now enter competitive matches knowing their latency is as low as it can be and their fast reflexes are not hindered by their equipment. Let’s drop into the hot zone.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by AOC, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : AOC

