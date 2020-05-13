Antec Neptune all-in-one ARGB liquid processor cooler

Building on previously launched self-contained liquid processor cooling systems, Antechas this week introduced its new Neptune all-in-one ARGB CPU Cooler. The Neptune 120 and Neptune 240 are now available to purchase priced at €93 and €70 respectively.

“The new models feature the advanced integration of water pump and radiator and are engineered to keep the CPU cool for up to 50,000 hours. Manufactured with high-quality components and backed by the Antec three-year warranty period, there are currently two models available and both are equipped with ARGB fans in an aluminium construction. The super-thin CPU Block not only avoids incompatibility with certain motherboard heat sinks, but also protects the motherboard from deforming due to the weight of the CPU cooler.

Stronger heat transfer doubles the cooling efficiency – The radiator is designed to achieve a cooling performance perfectly suitable for any enthusiast’s needs with a fan speed of 900 – 1600 rpm and an air flow of 77 CFM. The pump is located on top of the radiator to decrease the risk of CPU damage due to vibration. It features a high coolant pressure (1 m± 0.2 m water pressure; flow rate of 1.5 l / minute) and a low fan noise. The Neptune coolers have thermal paste ready-applied and are easily set up via plugging into a 3-Pin motherboard connector and SATA power.”

Source : TPU

