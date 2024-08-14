Another Look at iOS 18 Beta 6

Apple continues to refine its upcoming operating system with the release of iOS 18 Beta 6, now available for developers and public beta testers. This update brings a wealth of new features, bug fixes, and performance enhancements, not only to iOS but also to other Apple operating systems, including iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, tvOS, and visionOS. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us another look at the new iOS 18 beta 6 software.

Accessing the Latest Updates

Users can now explore the latest improvements in iOS 18 Beta 6 and Public Beta 4. Additionally, updates for iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2 are readily available. For those eager to test the latest features, iOS and iPadOS 18.1 Beta 2 have also been released.

Exciting New Features

iOS 18 Beta 6 introduces a range of new features designed to enhance user experience and provide greater customization options:

Tinted Icons: Users can now enjoy a more personalized look, with icons that match the colors of their chosen wallpaper.

Users can now enjoy a more personalized look, with icons that match the colors of their chosen wallpaper. Control Center Enhancements: The update includes a new Bluetooth control and the ability to customize icon sizes within the Control Center.

The update includes a new Bluetooth control and the ability to customize icon sizes within the Control Center. Apple Music Improvements: The “Browse” section has been renamed “New,” featuring a fresh splash screen and the ability to use SharePlay on more devices.

The “Browse” section has been renamed “New,” featuring a fresh splash screen and the ability to use SharePlay on more devices. Apple Podcasts Updates: A new splash screen highlights precise sharing, faster search capabilities, and improved playback control.

A new splash screen highlights precise sharing, faster search capabilities, and improved playback control. Photos App Refinements: UI changes include a revamped album layout and the addition of a timestamp display for videos.

UI changes include a revamped album layout and the addition of a timestamp display for videos. Notes App Enhancements: A new splash screen showcases features such as audio transcripts, math integration, and collapsible sections.

A new splash screen showcases features such as audio transcripts, math integration, and collapsible sections. Apple TV App Additions: The update introduces the Insight feature, automatic subtitles, and enhanced dialogue, all highlighted in a new splash screen.

The update introduces the Insight feature, automatic subtitles, and enhanced dialogue, all highlighted in a new splash screen. Translate App Improvements: A new splash screen demonstrates conversation views, auto-translate functionality, and system-wide translation capabilities.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

In addition to new features, iOS 18 Beta 6 addresses several bugs and makes notable improvements:

Mail App Fix: The issue with incorrect unread email badge counts has been resolved.

The issue with incorrect unread email badge counts has been resolved. My App Enhancement: Devices are now accurately labeled as “Home.”

Devices are now accurately labeled as “Home.” Frequently Used Emojis: The bug fix introduced in Beta 5 continues to be effective.

The bug fix introduced in Beta 5 continues to be effective. Dark Mode Icons: Microsoft and Google apps now feature new dark mode icons.

Microsoft and Google apps now feature new dark mode icons. Settings UI Updates: Dark mode icons and glyph changes have been implemented in iCloud and other settings sections.

Dark mode icons and glyph changes have been implemented in iCloud and other settings sections. Control Center Bug Resolution: The problem with the screen mirroring icon reappearing after removal has been addressed.

Performance and Battery Life

While Geekbench scores for iOS 18 Beta 6 are slightly lower compared to Beta 5, users can expect improved battery life based on the performance observed in the previous beta release.

Known Issues and Future Updates

Despite the numerous improvements, some known issues persist in iOS 18 Beta 6. Group messages with RCS and iMessage participants may not display replies as threads, and various minor bugs and UI glitches are still present.

Looking ahead, Apple is expected to release iOS 18 Beta 7 soon, potentially switching to a bi-weekly release schedule. The final version of iOS 18 is anticipated to launch around mid-September, with official dates to be confirmed by Apple.

As Apple continues to refine and enhance its operating systems, users can look forward to a more polished and feature-rich experience with the upcoming release of iOS 18 and its accompanying updates for other Apple devices.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals