Another Look at iOS 17.3 beta 3 (Video)

Last week Apple released IOS 17.3 beta 3 for the iPhone, and they also released iPadOS 17.3 beta 3 for the iPad, we have already seen a video of this new beta in action and now we have another video.

The video below from Brandon Buch gives us more details on what Apple includes in the iOS 17,3 beta 3 software. While there might not be ground-breaking changes in this update, diving into the nitty-gritty to understand what Apple has in store for us is essential.

Included in this update is an improved stolen device protection feature, designed to safeguard personal data in the event of theft. Within the Face ID and passcode settings, users will find a sophisticated stolen device protection mechanism. This feature now incorporates a security delay when the device is accessed from unfamiliar locations, providing an additional security layer to protect your valuable device.

Furthermore, this beta release introduces Collaborative Playlists for Apple Music. The Journal app has also been updated, offering expanded settings and notification enhancements, thereby granting users increased control and customization capabilities.

Additionally, for aficionados of videography, the update brings a refined splash screen for spatial video in Apple Vision Pro. This enhancement is accessible in 2D on iPhone devices and is accompanied by practical guidance on optimal recording techniques, encouraging users to fully utilize their device’s advanced videography capabilities.

Apple is expected to release the Release Candidate version of iOS 17.3 this week and we may possibly get the final version of the software next week or the week after, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know. The iOS 17.3 beta 3 software is available for developers to test out, you can find out more details at the Apple developer website.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



