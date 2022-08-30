Another look at iOS 16 beta 8 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16 beta 8 to developers yesterday, they also released a new public beta of iOS 16 for public beta testers.

Earlier today we saw a video of the new iOS 16 beta 8 software in action and now we have another one, this one is from Brandon Butch and this gives us another look at the software.

As we can see from the video there are a range of new features and updates coming to the iPhone with iOS 16 software update.

This will include a new Lock Screen, which will be customizable and it will make use of a range of new widgets that are also launching.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have an always-on display and we are expecting exclusive features for these displays on the Lock Screen.

Apple is also launching a new Lock Down mode which is designed to help you secure your device in the event of a security issue. There will also be a wide range of updates for existing Apple apps like Maps, Mail, FaceTime, Safari, and more.

The iOS 16 beta 8 software is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details about this over at Apple’s developer website.

We are expecting iOS 16 to be release next month, Apple are holding their iPhone 14 press event on the 7th of September and we should have details at that event when iOS 16 is coming.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

