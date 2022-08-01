Another look at iOS 16 beta 4 (Video)

Last week apple released iOS 16 beta 4, this update was also released along with a new beta of iPadOS 16 and watchOS 9, and more.

The fourth beta of Apple’s iOS 16 comes two weeks after the previous beta and it brings a range of new features to the iPhone.

﻿

Apple’s iOS 16 beta 4 brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone, this includes a new Lock Screen for the iPhone which is now a lot more customizable and it comes with a range of new widgets and features.

There are also some major updates coming for a wide range of Apple apps including Mail, Safari, Maps, and many more.

The iOS 16 beta 4 is now available for developers to try out, Apple also released iOS 16 public beta 2 last week as well.

We are expecting the final version of iOS 16 to be released sometime in September, we will also see iPadOS 16 and watchOS 9 at the same time. Apple will be launching its new iPhone 14 range in September and also the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch Pro.

As soon as we get some details on when the new iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9 software update will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals