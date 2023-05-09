Another look at iOS 16.5 beta 4 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.5 beta 4 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16.5 beta 4 for the iPad, watchOS 9.5 beta 4 for the Apple Watch, tvOS 16.5 beta 4 for the Apple TV, and macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 4 for the Mac.

We previously saw some videos of the new iOS 16.5 beta 4 in action and now we have another one, this one gives us some more details on what is coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.5 software update.

As we can see from the video there are some new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.5 update, this will also include a range of performance improvements and some bug fixes.

One of the new features that are coming to the iPhone in this update is a new Sports section in Apple News, there is also a new feature for Siri where you will be able to use Siri to make screen recordings on your iPhone. You will be able to use voice commands to stop and start screen recordings on the iPhone.

We are expecting a new beta of iOS 16.5 this week, probably today, it may actually be the Release Candidate of the software which could be the final beta version, if that is released this week then we could see the final version of the software released to everyone next week. As soon as we get some details on when iOS 16.5 will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals