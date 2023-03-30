Another look at iOS 16.5 beta 1 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.5 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.5 beta 1 for the iPad, the software was been made available to developers and also public beta testers.

Apple also released some other new betas at the same time, this included macOS 13.4 beta 1, watchOS 9.5 beta 1, and more, these updates come the same week that Apple released a number of software updates including iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 to everyone.

We have already seen a video of the new iOS 16.5 beta 1 software in action and now we have another video, this new video is from Brandon Butch and it gives us a look at some of the new features coming to the iPhone in this update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.5 software update, this includes the ability to screen record on your iPhone using Apple’s Siri to start and stop recordings.

There is also the new Apple Pay Later feature that launched in a limited launch in iOS 16.4, we are expecting this to be launched to more users with the release of the iOS 16,5 update.

As yet there are no details on when the iOS 16.5 software update will launch, as this is only the first beta in the series it will be a while before the final version of the software is released.

Source & Image Credit Brandon Butch





