What’s new in iOS 16.5 beta 1 (Video)

We heard earlier that Apple has released iOS 16.5 beta 1 to developers, the software comes just after Apple released their iOS 16.4 software update to everyone. They also released iPadOS 16.5 beta 1 for the iPad and macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 1 for the Mac.

There have been no details on what is included in this new beta of iOS, so we have a video from Zollotech that gives us a look at what Apple has included in this new beta.

As we can see from the video this version of iOS 16.5 includes a modem update that is designed to improve call quality and also connectivity, the update also has some bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can now use Apple’s Siri to screen record on your iPhone with the iOS 16.5, there are also changes to the Apple News app with a new sports section and more.

The new iOS 16.5 beta 1 is now available for registered developers to try out, it will be some time before the final version of the software is released, this should happen around the end of April or the start of May. As soon as we get some more information on IOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 and information on a release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





