Another look at iOS 16.4 beta 3 (Video)

This week Apple released iOS 16.4 beta 3 for the iPhone, and they also released iPadOS 16.4 beta 3 for the iPad, watchOS 9.4 beta 3 for the Apple Watch, and tvOS 16.4 beta 3 and macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 3.

We previously had a look at a video of the new iOS 16.4 beta 3 software in action and now we have another video. The new video is from Brandon Butch, let’s find out some more details about the software.

As we can see from the video the new iOS 16.4 beta 3 software brings a range of new features to the iPhone, it also comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

This includes a new modem update for the iPhone which should bring some improvements in both connectivity and also call quality.

Some of the new features coming to the iPhone in this update include a new range of emojis for Unicode 15. these emojis will include a moose, donkey, pink heart, grey heart, light blue heart, jellyfish, goose, and many more, there are a total of 31 new emojis.

As this is the third beta in the series it will be a little while before the final version of the softeare is released. We are expecting this to land on the iPhone around the end of March, as soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals