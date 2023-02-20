Another look at iOS 16.4 beta 1 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.4 beta 1 for the iPhone, and they also released iPadOS 9.4 beta 1 for the iPad, watch OS 9.4 beta 1 for the Apple Watch, tvOS 16.4 beta 1 for the Apple TV, and macOS 13.3 beta 1 for the Mac.

We previously got to see a video showing us what is new in the iOS 16.4 software update and now we have another one.

The new video is from Zollotech and it gives us a look at some more of the new features that are coming to the iPhone in this software update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features that are coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, there will also be a range of bug fixes and performance improvements as well.

There are some updates to the Music app in this software update, plus a new range of emojis for Unicode 15, including a pink heart, a blue heart, a jellyfish, a blackbird, and more. The new iOS 16.4 beta 1 is now available for developers to test out.

As this is only the first beta of iOS 16.4, it will be a while before the final version of the software is released, we are expecting that to happen sometime in March, probably around the end of the month. As soon as we get some details on when iOS 16.4 is coming, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals