Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim 30W USB-C Charger $35

If you are searching for a small pocket sized charger you may be interested in the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim which is available in both black and white finishes priced at $35. The wireless charger has been available for some time but the 9to5Toys website have awarded it this year’s best iPhone charger and we’re not even out of January.

The ultra compact Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim wall charger offers users a 30W USB-C connection and can fully charge a MacBook 12” in only 2 hours. “Combining Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 technology with Power Delivery for USB-C, PowerPort Atom III Slim charges a huge range of devices at unprecedented speed” says Anker.

Features of the Anker’s PowerPort Atom III Slim wall charger include :

– Ultra-thin: our Slimmest power delivery charger yet is only 0. 63 inches thick. Perfect for hard-to-reach outlets tucked away behind your bed or sofa.

– High-speed charging: Anker power 3. 0 technology charges phones and tablets at their fastest possible speed, and can fully charge a MacBook 12” in only 2 hours.

– Universal compatibility: Supports Apple and Samsung fast charging, Qualcomm Quick Charge and USB-C power delivery for high-speed charging to virtually any USB-C device.

– Powered by GaN: swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (Gann) has allowed us to take our world-famous charging technology and shrink it way down.

– What you get – power port Atom III slim (One port) wall charger (cable not included), Welcome Guide, our worry-free 18-month, and great customer service.

For more details on why the 9to5Toys team think the charger is so great jump over to their hands on review via the link below and purchase via Amazon.

Source and Image : 9to5Toys

