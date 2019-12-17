Anker Nebula Cosmos projector has 4K and 3D audio

Anker has launched a new projector, the Anker Nebula Cosmos and the device is available with a choice of Full HD or 4K.

The Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K comes with 3D audio and it can project an image up to 150 inches at a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, it also come with HDR10.

Best-known for revolutionizing on-the-go entertainment with our crowdfunded Capsule series and in-house project, Mars, we decided it was time for a new challenge. When we reached out to fans to find out what they wanted from our next project, the answer was unanimous: a 4K projector designed for the home. Thus the Cosmos was born.

Cosmos Max combines breathtaking 4K visuals, 3D audio, and Android 9 to realize our ambition of creating the ultimate all-in-one home cinema projector. And Cosmos is the 1080p, but just-as-feature-packed, version of our latest home cinema.

This new projector is launching on Kickstarter and prices for the 1080p model start at $469, the 4K model costs $1,099. you can find out more details over at Kickstarter at the link below.

Source Kickstarter

