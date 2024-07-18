Wireless Android vehicle adapter with video streaming : KALOS K2

Imagine a driving experience where your smartphone seamlessly integrates with your car, offering you the convenience of wireless connectivity and the luxury of streaming video playback. With the KALOS K2 Wireless Android Auto vehicle adapter, this vision becomes a reality, transforming your daily commute into an effortless and enjoyable journey. Picture yourself getting into your vehicle, without the need to plug in any cables, your Android phone instantly connects, ready to provide you with navigation, music, and even video streaming. This is the kind of convenience and luxury that the KALOS K2 brings to your driving experience.

KALOS K2

Key Takeaways Seamless wireless connectivity eliminates the need for cables.

Stream videos directly to your car’s display for enhanced entertainment.

Robust compatibility ensures stable connections via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Exclusive app offers intuitive controls and easy setup.

Automatic reconnection for a hassle-free experience every time you start your car.

Continuous software updates keep your device up-to-date with the latest features.

Early bird discounts are now available for the innovational project from roughly $79 or £61 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the typical retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Say goodbye to the clutter of wires and hello to the freedom of wireless connectivity. The KALOS K2 transitions your car’s Android Auto from a wired setup to a wireless one, enhancing your mobility and convenience. No more fumbling with cables; just get in your car, and you’re ready to go. Imagine the ease of simply starting your car and having your phone automatically connect, allowing you to focus on driving rather than dealing with tangled cords. This wireless feature not only declutters your car but also makes your daily routine smoother and more efficient.

Wireless Android Vehicle Converter

Why limit your entertainment options? The KALOS K2 allows you to stream videos directly from your smartphone to your car’s display. Whether you’re waiting in the car or on a long road trip, you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies without any hassle. Think about those moments when you’re stuck in traffic or waiting for someone; having the ability to watch a movie or catch up on a TV series can make the time pass more pleasantly. This feature turns your car into a mobile entertainment hub, making every journey more enjoyable.

The KALOS K2 supports both Wi-Fi (5GHz/2.4GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring robust and reliable connectivity. This means you can count on a stable connection for all your in-car needs, from navigation to hands-free calls. Imagine driving through areas with spotty cell service and still having a reliable connection for your navigation and music streaming. The dual-band Wi-Fi and advanced Bluetooth technology ensure that your connection remains strong and uninterrupted, providing you with a seamless driving experience.

If the KALOS K2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2024. To learn more about the KALOS K2 wireless Android vehicle adapter project preview the promotional video below.

Setting up and controlling your KALOS K2 is a breeze, thanks to its exclusive app. The app provides intuitive controls and easy setup, along with features like real-time navigation and hands-free calls. Everything you need is just a tap away. Picture yourself using a user-friendly app that simplifies the setup process and offers all the controls you need at your fingertips. This app not only makes the initial setup quick and easy but also enhances your overall experience by providing convenient access to all the device’s features.

One of the standout features of the KALOS K2 is its ability to automatically reconnect your smartphone every time you start your car. This ensures a seamless and hassle-free experience, allowing you to focus on the road ahead. Imagine the convenience of never having to manually connect your phone each time you get in the car. This automatic reconnection feature saves you time and effort, making your driving experience more streamlined and enjoyable.

The KALOS K2 is designed to evolve with you. Regular software updates ensure that you always have access to the latest features and improvements, keeping your in-car experience fresh and up-to-date. Think about the peace of mind that comes with knowing your device will continue to improve over time, offering new features and enhancements. These updates ensure that your KALOS K2 remains at the cutting edge of technology, providing you with the best possible driving experience.

Specifications:

– Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi (5GHz/2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.2

– Streaming Video Playback: Yes

– Exclusive App: Intuitive controls, easy setup, real-time navigation, hands-free calls

– Automatic Connection: Seamless reconnection every time the car starts

– Continuous Updates: Regular software updates for new features and improvements

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the wireless Android vehicle adapter, jump over to the official KALOS K2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



