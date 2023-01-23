Razer has this week announced a new updated version of its award-winning Razer Kishi V2 Android phone controller has been released providing mobile gamers to both the Razer Nexus software and Kishi V2 for Android controller firmware. Adding a new Virtual Controller Mode allows all Kishi V2 for Android phone game controller owners to play touch-screen games with ease.

The Razer Kishi V2 for Android phone controller is compatible with Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+ / S9 / S9+ / S10 / S10+ / S20 Series / S21 Series / Note 8 / Note 9 / Note 10 / Note 10+, Google Pixel 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6, and many other Android devices and requires the Anroid 9.0 or later operating system.

“Razer’s solution relies on a novel combination of hardware in the Kishi V2 controller and software in the Razer Nexus app, to enable reliable, secure, and easy-to-use controller support on countless touch-screen games. Virtual Controller Mode is available as a free update to all Kishi V2 for Android owners today, via the Razer Nexus app on the Google Play Store. This feature will also be rolling out to the Razer Edge in Q1 2023.”

Razer Kishi V2 for Android phone controller features :

Buttons: Two analog thumbsticks with clickable buttons (L3/R3) Two clickable analog thumbsticks One mechanical D-pad Four face buttons Two triggers (L2/R2) Two bumpers (L1/R1) Two multifunction buttons (M1/M2) Menu and Options buttons Share button (requires Razer Nexus) Razer Nexus app launch button One status indicator light (charging)

Dimensions: Length: 181 mm | Height: 92 mm | Depth: 33 mm

Weight: 123 g

Connectivity: USB Type-C

Smartphone Charging: pass through via USB Type C port

Mobile App: Razer Nexus, replacing the older Razer Kishi app

Product Requirements: Android 9.0 Pie or later.

“The Kishi V2 for Android works best with the free fully integrated Razer Nexus App. Gamers can instantly launch the Razer Nexus app and interface with the press of a button to access installed games, stream on YouTube or Facebook, browse over a thousand compatible games, or customize controller settings. Razer Nexus is an optional app and is 100% free with no subscriptions.”

Source : Razer





