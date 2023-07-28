Android gets unknown tracker alerts (Video)

Google announced its new Android unknown tracker alerts at Google I/O and now it has started to roll the feature out. This new feature will let you know if there is an unknown tracker near you that someone could potentially be used to track you.

What the feature will do is let you know that a tracker that is separated from its owner is near you, this is a good indication that a tracker may be being used to track you or someone near you, the video below explains how this feature works.

With unknown tracker alerts, you will get notified on your compatible Android device if an unknown Bluetooth tracker is separated from its owner and is determined to be traveling with you.

You can tap the notification to learn more about the tracker and view a map of where the tracker was seen traveling with you. You can also tap “Play sound” and the tracker will make a noise to help you locate it without the owner of the tracker knowing.

After you receive an alert, you can learn more about the unknown Bluetooth tracker and get tips on how to take action.

When you bring the device near the back of your phone, some Bluetooth trackers may share their serial number or additional information about the owner of the device, like the last four digits of their phone number.

You can find out more details about the new Android unknown tracker alerts over at Google’s website at the link below, this is a feature that can be used to cut down on people tracking other people without their knowledge.

